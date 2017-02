MELBOURNE Shares in Australian biotech firm Pharmaxis (PXS.AX) surged 54 percent in opening trade, after European regulators reversed a negative ruling on its cystic fibrosis drug and recommended its use.

The shares were up 52 percent at A$1.43 at 7:10 p.m. EDT when they resumed trade after being suspended.

The regulators' previous ruling had triggered a more than 60 percent slide in Pharmaxis shares.

