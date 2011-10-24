MELBOURNE Australian biotech firm Pharmaxis Ltd (PXS.AX) said it will move quickly to start marketing its cystic fibrosis drug in Europe after regulators reversed a negative ruling on the drug, sending the company's shares up 65 percent.

The company said a European regulatory body cleared the way for Bronchitol to be used in Europe "for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in adults as an add-on therapy to best standard of care."

The European Commission is expected to confirm the opinion and grant marketing authorization in January, Pharmaxis said.

It said Bronchitol has been shown to improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis and it would be the first approved therapy in Europe with this particular method of action.

The shares were up 62.8 percent at A$1.53 at 8:20 p.m. EDT, having traded as low as A$0.64 last month.

The regulators' previous negative ruling had triggered a 70 percent slide in Pharmaxis shares in one day.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)