BANGALORE U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp (PMC.N) rejected a $441 million buyout offer from larger rival Omnicare Inc OCR.N, saying the bid undervalued the company and could run into regulatory hurdles.

Earlier Tuesday, Omnicare went public with its bid following months of talks and warned that it could take the offer direct to shareholders.

A deal, which would be Omnicare's biggest in six years, could see the companies gain from a wave of cheap generic drugs expected to hit the market as patents run out on several blockbuster drugs -- those with annual sales of at least $1 billion.

Generics, while a fraction of the price of branded drugs, usually carry a higher margin for pharmacy service providers and pharmacy benefit managers.

PharMerica said antitrust clearance to combine the top two companies in the sector would be difficult to achieve and involve lengthy administrative and court proceedings.

"It is unfortunate that Omnicare has chosen to go public with a highly conditional and risky proposal that undervalues PharMerica and its future prospects," PharMerica Chief Executive Gregory Weishar said.

Analysts, however, ruled out the possibility of the deal hitting a regulatory roadblock.

Given the fragmented nature of the institutional pharmacy sector, with small mom-and-pops competing effectively for contracts, there would probably not be any significant antitrust concerns, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Frank Morgan.

"Omnicare was able to acquire NeighborCare, at the time one of the largest providers, for $1.8 billion in 2005 with no interference from the FTC," Morgan said, referring to the Federal Trade Commission.

Earlier, Omnicare CEO John Figueroa refused to comment on potential anti-trust hurdles, but said the Federal Trade Commission had earlier noted how a relatively easy entry into the sector facilitated competition.

STRONG VALUATION

Omnicare's cash offer of $15 a share represents a premium of 37 percent to PharMerica's Monday close.

PharMerica shares were up 28 percent at $13.98 in afternoon trade, indicating some investor skepticism over the deal going through.

Omnicare shares rose more than 10 percent to $29.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"While we'd see the all-cash offer as attractive for PharMerica shareholders, we wouldn't see it as egregious for Omnicare shareholders," Morningstar analyst Julie Stralow said.

The offer values PharMerica at 15 times forward earnings, topping its 10-year historical average price to earnings ratio and well above its current multiple of 11, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"We are very determined to get this deal done ... I certainly think that what we have put on the table, especially from an all-cash perspective, is very compelling," Omnicare CEO Figueroa told Reuters.

"We would prefer to keep it an all-cash transaction, but we are willing to sit down and see how we can get this done."

In its letter to the PharMerica board, Omnicare revealed that a deal was first proposed by PharMerica CEO Weishar on April 19. The letter stated that since then, and despite repeated talks, PharMerica has refused to enter into negotiations.

Goldman Sachs is financial adviser to Omnicare, which provides drug cost management programs, including validating Medicare drug coverage and in-hospital pharmacy, or formulary, management.

PharMerica, created in 2006 by combining the pharmacy services units of AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N), provides similar services to hospitals and nursing homes.

Deutsche Bank Securities is advising PharMerica.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ian Geoghegan)