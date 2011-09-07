Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc OCR.N said it was taking its offer to buy smaller rival PharMerica Corp (PMC.N) for $15 a share directly to PharMerica shareholders.

Separately, PharMerica said it would review the offer and urged its shareholders not to take any action pending the review.

However, PharMerica said the offer was identical to the previous one it had rejected, and that it would advise stockholders of its position on the Omnicare offer within 10 business days.

The $441 million buyout offer, which was made public on August 23 and rejected by PharMerica saying it undervalued the company, had prompted PharMerica to adopt a poison pill -- a stockholder rights plan aimed to prevent hostile takeovers.

Omnicare's all-cash tender offer is scheduled to expire on October 4, unless extended, Omnicare said in a statement.

"We disagree with PharMerica's regulatory analysis, and disagree that a $15 per share cash offer, not conditioned on financing, is highly conditional and risky," Omnicare chief executive John Figueroa said.

PharMerica is being advised by Deutsche Bank Securities, while Goldman Sachs is advising Omnicare.

PharMerica shares rose 2 percent to $14.31 in pre-market trade. They closed at $14.03 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while Omnicare shares closed at $28.19.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)