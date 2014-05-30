Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
NEW YORK Canadian equipment finance company Element Financial Corp is close to a deal to buy PHH Corp's auto fleet leasing business for about $1.35 billion in cash, according to a source familiar with the matter on Friday.
The boards of the two companies are expected to meet this weekend to approve the transaction, the terms of which are being finalized, the source said. A deal for the unit, PHH Arval, could be announced as soon as Monday, the source said.
PHH and Element could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal)
MUMBAI Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp , boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.