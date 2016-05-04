PHILADELPHIA - Four baby black-and-white ruffed lemurs named Maddie, Lincoln, Teddy and Quincy climbed and jumped in their enclosure during their debut at the Philadelphia Zoo on Friday.

The lemurs were born at the zoo on Feb. 21. Black-and-white ruffed lemurs get their name from the long thick fur that runs from their ears to their chin. In the wild they live in Madagascar and are a critically endangered species due to poaching and deforestation.