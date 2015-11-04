A Philadelphia crossing guard has won $10,000 simply for casting her ballot for mayor in a lottery designed to encourage voter turnout.

The staff of The Philadelphia Citizen surprised the winner, Bridget Conroy-Varnis, with an oversized check for $10,000 as she left the recreation center where she voted on Tuesday evening, Jenn McCreary, director of the group that sponsored the prize, said on Wednesday.

Conroy-Varnis was selected from more than 250,000 who cast ballots. According to contest rules, a polling location and winning time were determined at random by a computer program. The person who emerged from the selected location at the specified time was the winner.

McCreary said Conroy-Varnis was "absolutely shocked" when presented with the check.

"She said she had seen it on the news and knew about the contest but she was totally surprised that she won."

Conroy-Varnis could not be reached for comment.

Less than 26 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the mayoral election, according to the Office of the Philadelphia City Commissioners. During the last mayoral race in 2011, turnout was even lower, 20 percent, according to a commissioners report.

Voter turnout nationally during 2014 midterm elections was 36.6 percent, the lowest since World War II, according to the United States Elections Project, a data-gathering initiative run by a University of Florida political science professor.It was the first year that Philadelphia Citizen has run the lottery. The group took its lead from a contest in Los Angeles that increased voter turnout.

"There have been people who have said it’s crass, it’s gimmicky, both of which are kind of true," McCreary conceded. "It was meant to be shocking, to get them out of their houses and into their polling places and make their voices heard."

The Philadelphia Citizen will conduct a follow-up study to determine if the lottery affected voter turnout.

