In the aftermath of the super typhoon that hit the Philippines on Saturday, international relief agencies were ramping up donation appeals worldwide.

The death toll estimate is at 10,000, and the number of displaced is more than 600,000, according to the United Nations.

The following are some of the organizations that are targeting relief efforts:

- Philippine Red Cross (www.redcross.org.ph/): The American Red Cross is accepting donations for typhoon relief, but you can also go directly to the Philippine Red Cross 'Appeal for help for those affected by Supertyphoon Yolanda," as the storm is known in the Philippines. The organization's latest news report says the group has teams on their way to Samar, Leyte and Capiz. Follow updates on Twitter @philredcross

- mGive (mgive.org) and Team Rubicon (teamrubiconusa.org/): The U.S. State Department announced on Monday that it is cooperating with the Philippines Typhoon Disaster Relief Fun of the mGive Foundation, to coordinate mobile donations. Text AID to 80108 to donate $10. State also said it was coordinating with Team Rubicon to deploy American military veterans to the areas damaged by the typhoon. Follow updates on Twitter @TeamRubicon

- Care (care.org/): The organization operates in 84 countries to fight poverty, and is pledging to help at least 150,000 typhoon survivors by delivering aid. One of their relief workers, Sandra Bulling, is blogging from the scene. "Here at the airport, there are many aid agencies all desperately trying to get to the area to help. The areas affected are all islands, so they're all difficult to reach even in normal times," she wrote on Sunday. Follow updates on Twitter @care

- World Food Program USA (wfpusa.org/): With widespread flooding and destruction, the World Food Program is concentrating on delivering food aid to the area and has already pledged $2 million for the response. Donations can be made through the website or by texting the word AID to 27722 to instantly donate $10. Follow updates on Twitter @WFPUSA

- Habitat for Humanity (www.give2habitat.org/home): The organization reported that as of Sunday, it estimates that more than 2,000 homes were totally destroyed in the storm area. The group is setting up an initial base in Cebu for its "Re-Build Philippines" campaign and is attempting to help 30,000 families initially with shelter repair kits. Follow updates on Twitter @Habitat_org

- Unicef (www.unicef.org/): The UN relief agency that focuses on the needs of children says it is ready to airlift 60 metric tons of emergency supplies to the region. Donations can be made at the website or by calling 1-800-FOR-KIDS or texting RELIEF to 864233 to donate $10. Follow updates on Twitter @unicefusa

- Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org/): The organization says it is going to focus its efforts first in the area of Leyte province. It already has 15 members in Cebu and will add an additional 50 people in the next few days, including a team the hard-hit city of Tacloban. Follow updates on Twitter @MSF_USA

- Oxfam (www.oxfam.org/): The Oxfam team is on the ground already in the affected region. One team reported seeing children holding up signs saying "Help. We need water, food and medicines." Follow updates on Twitter @oxfam

- World Vision (worldvision.org): This Christian humanitarian organization has been working in the Philippines for over 50 years. It is mobilizing a staff of nearly 500 to help provide food, water and emergency shelter. Its first flight to Manila is due to arrive on Monday, with 5,000 blankets and 3,000 plastic tarps. Follow updates on Twitter @worldvisionUSA

- International Rescue Committee (rescue.org): The organization is currently working in more than 40 countries, assisting refugees and disaster victims. It has dispatched an emergency team to Manila and has launched a 410 million appeal to help provide clean water and rebuild homes. Follow updates on Twitter @theIRC

(Reporting by Beth Pinsker)