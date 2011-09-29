Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits off Pakistan coast: USGS
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Arabian Sea coast of Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no early signs of casualties or damage.
Tropical Storm Philippe, forecast to weaken to a depression on Wednesday, has gained some strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report.
Philippe, located about 1,115 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the Miami-based hurricane center said.
"Maximum sustained winds have increased...with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so," the early Thursday report said
Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta)
