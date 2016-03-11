MANILA The Philippine central bank is looking into suspected money laundering activity involving millions of dollars, a senior official said on Friday, a day after a bank said it was investigating $81 million deposit made into one of its branches.

Unknown hackers managed to steal $81 million in a bank heist involving the Bangladesh central bank and the New York Federal Reserve, moving the money to entities in the Philippines and Sri Lanka, banking officials in Bangladesh said.

"We're still investigating," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla told reporters.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Nick Macfie)