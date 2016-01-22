Philippines' Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima (L) walks with China's President Xi Jinping upon Xi's arrival at the international airport in Manila November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

DAVOS, Switzerland The Philippines cannot escape some impact from China's slowdown but is less exposed than many emerging markets and has a good chance of growing its economy by 7 percent in 2016, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

"No one is immune. When China sneezes, lots of countries get a cold," Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

"Fortunately for us, because of our own problems in the past, we were rather latecomers in connecting ourselves to China and the rest of the world. In a sense, this is a blessing in disguise."

As a result, trade between China and the Philippines is still relatively immature, limiting the downside impact from China's current woes and offering upside for future ties.

Meanwhile, strong domestic consumption, remittances from overseas workers and a thriving business process outsourcing sector have made the economy one of the world's fastest-growing.

Full-year gross domestic product (GDP) data is due next week and will show robust growth, Purisima said. "Whatever happens I think it will be 5.7 percent or upwards," he said.

For 2016 Purisima is "cautiously optimistic" of achieving 7 percent. That would be at the lower end of the government's aspirational target of 7-8 percent, reflecting pressures from the slowdown in China.

"The challenge is to bring it up to the 7 percent level because that's when we really have a good chance of addressing issues of poverty," he said.

The Philippines received a vote of confidence earlier on Friday from South Korean ratings agency NICE Investors Service, which upgraded its credit rating by a notch.

It was the 24th positive credit rating action during the six-year rule of President Benigno Aquino and Purisima said it reflected the economic reforms the administration had made.

A rating of investment grade or above from a range of agencies make it well-placed to tap international markets, although it is currently relying mainly on domestic borrowing to finance its budget.

Purisima said the aim was to go to the international bond market "in the first quarter" of 2016 but there were no immediate plans to issue a yuan-denominated so-called "panda" bond.

"We'd like to see more stability in the policy environment relating to the yuan before we have confidence of getting into that," he said.

General elections in the Philippines in May will be closely watched by investors but Purisima argued there was little cause for concern since none of the candidates were proposing major shifts in economic strategy.

