File photo of Philippines Secretary of Finance Cesar V Purisima

MANILA The incoming administration of Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte will have enough fiscal space to support a more expansionary fiscal policy stance, the outgoing finance minister said on Friday.

"The Philippines has sufficiently freed itself from structural and fiscal constraints for the next administration to continue ramping up productive investments in infrastructure and social services for the medium-term horizon," Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said.

Purisima's statement followed remarks by economic officials of the Duterte administration about plans to ramp up spending particularly for infrastructure and agriculture, raise the budget deficit ceiling and borrow more to finance such undertakings.

"With the country hailed as the most upgraded investment-grade sovereign, the next administration is likewise in a position to tap the markets to finance aspirational growth requirements if needed," Purisima said.

The Southeast Asian country went to the debt market in February to sell $2 billion worth of 25-year U.S. dollar bonds, which drew huge demand from investors.

