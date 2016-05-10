Presidential candidate Rodrigo ''Digong'' Duterte talks to reporters in Davao city in southern Philippines, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

DAVAO, Philippines Maverick Philippine mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who looks set to become the next president, is planning to overhaul the constitution and will propose a shift to a parliamentary system of government, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"That will require a wide national consensus beginning with asking congress to call for a constitutional convention," Peter Lavina told a media briefing.

"There will be major rewriting of our constitution."

A rolling ballot count by an election commission-accredited watchdog on Tuesday showed Duterte had almost 39 percent of votes cast. He was more than 5 million votes ahead of his nearest rival with 90 percent of votes counted.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Nick Macfie)