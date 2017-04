Presidential candidate Rodrigo 'Digong' Duterte casts his vote beside his daughter Veronica, at a polling precinct for national elections at the Daniel Aguinaldo National High School in Davao city in southern Philippines, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

DAVAO, Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, who appears set to win the Philippines' presidential election, said on Monday he would seek to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in all industries.

He told reporters in the southern city of Davao that the exception to this would be ownership of land.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Chalmers)