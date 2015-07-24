MANILA Philippines authorities on Friday allowed award-winning American singer and hip-hop star Chris Brown to fly out of the country, three days after he was barred from leaving due to a dispute over fraud allegations.

A video showing Brown walking to his plane, saying goodbye to Manila and inviting people to party in Macau was posted on the website of TMZ entertainment news on Friday.

Immigration and airport authorities said Brown secured emigration clearance showing he had no legal liability in the country, allowing him to fly out on Friday night. On Thursday, Justice Secretary Leila de Lima said that a so-called lookout bulletin order that initially barred Brown from exiting the country was not enough to prevent him from leaving.

Brown and his promoter were accused of fraud by a company linked to a powerful local indigenous Christian organization, Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), after he canceled a New Year's concert in Manila in December. The organization said Brown and his promoter did not return money paid to them for the canceled show.

Brown had posted several messages on Twitter earlier in the week, saying he was innocent of the allegation against him. He also uploaded videos on Instagram, pleading to be allowed to leave the country after his packed concert on Tuesday. The videos, including one where he appealed for help from U.S. President Barack Obama and another showing him on his knees, have reportedly been taken down.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ken Wills)