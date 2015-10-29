CALUMPIT TOWN, Philippines - An event planner who started designing as a hobby four years ago is transforming discarded trash into gowns and costumes.

John Paul Halili, who goes by the name of Ricia Juanpaolo, uses empty sachets from shampoo, detergent and fabric conditioners as well as bottle tops to make colorful creations that are rented to customers and displayed at a local school.

"The materials I use are trash that can no longer be used or sold," said the 35-year-old designer.