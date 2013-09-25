Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
MANILA Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc (JGS.PS) said on Wednesday it was in discussions with San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) to acquire the latter's shares in the country's largest power distributor Manila Electric Co (Meralco) (MER.PS).
San Miguel said on Tuesday it was in talks with JG Summit to sell its Meralco stake. Both companies were silent on whether the discussions involve just a portion of San Miguel's 27 percent interest in the power firm or the entire stake.
Shares of JG Summit climbed as high as 4 percent in early Wednesday trade before paring gains to around 2 percent as of 0339 GMT. San Miguel was up 0.3 percent while the broader stock index .PSI lost 0.5 percent.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.