MANILA The Philippines on Thursday ordered the closure of 23 mines, mostly nickel producers that account for about half of output in the world's biggest nickel ore supplier, and the suspension of another five.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said only 12 of the country's 41 mines passed a months-long audit aimed at penalizing operations that have caused environmental harm.

Following are the mines ordered closed or suspended including the 2015 output of nickel ore producers.

FOR SUSPENSION 2015 NICKEL

OUTPUT (kt)

Berong Nickel Corporation 16

Oceanagold Phils. Inc.

Lepanto Consolidated Mining Corp.

Strong Built Mining Development Corp.

Citinickel Mines and Development Corp. 17

FOR CLOSURE

BenguetCorp Nickel Mines Inc. 0

Eramen Minerals Inc. 6

Zambales Diversified Metals Corp. 0

LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc. 2

Mt Sinai Mining Exploration and

Development Corp.

Emir Minerals Corp.

Techiron Minerals Resources Inc.

AAMPHIL Natural Resources Exploration 1

Kromico Inc.

Sinosteel Philippines H.Y. Mining Corp. 0

Oriental Synergy Mining Corp. 2

ADNAMA Mining Resources Corp.

Claver Mineral Development Corp. 0

Platinum Development Corp.

CTP Construction and Mining Corp.

Carrascal Nickel Corp. 25

Marcventures Mining and Development Corp. 19

Hinatuan Mining Corp. 24

Wellex Mining Corp. 7

Libjo Mining Corp. 4

Oriental Vision Mining Philippines Corp. 7

Benguet Corporation

Ore Asia Mining and Development Corp.

Sources: Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources, UBS

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)