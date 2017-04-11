A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday (1621 ET on Tuesday). It was very shallow, at a depth of 4 miles (6 km), which would have amplified its effect. Its epicenter was 47 miles (75.5 km) northeast of Cotabato on the large southern island of Mindanao.

A magnitude 5.6 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)