Trumpet voluntary: Elephants 'excited' by banana-toting Queen Elizabeth
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.
MANILA Hundreds of Filipinos skated down a main avenue in Manila before executing flips and tricks at a newly opened skate park, as part of international "Go Skateboarding Day" on Tuesday.
The annual festival, started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in California, gives enthusiasts a chance to have fun, celebrate their passion and promote safe skating.
PARIS Paris has awarded the operation of its pioneering Velib bicycle hire scheme to French-Spanish consortium Smoovengo, officials said on Wednesday.