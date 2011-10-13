Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
CALAMBA CITY, Philippines Filipino designer Herbert Chavez has taken his love for Superman up, up and away, undergoing cosmetic surgery to look like the Man of Steel.
For more than a decade, the 35-year-old Chavez has undergone a series of procedures that have made his nose higher and slimmed down his thighs. He has had surgery on his cheeks, lips and chin, and injections to whiten his skin.
"Superman is my idol. I want to look like him," Chavez said.
"That's why I copied his nose and the proportion of Superman's face."
Once a typical-looking Filipino, Chavez now has the firm-jawed face of Clark Kent.
A curl of black hair falls on his forehead, and he occasionally sports the thick, black glasses of his idol's nerdier incarnation, mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent.
He is planning an operation that will give him a more muscular abdomen and is looking at specialized surgery in Japan that will insert metal in his legs to make him taller.
He has designed his own Superman costumes.
His admiration began when he was a child and watched Superman lifting a stack of cars on the big screen. He later began collecting Superman memorabilia, amassing a huge collection over the years.
Now his house is packed with Superman cups, bed spreads, action figures and life-size Superman statues.
Just like Superman, Chavez has two identities, working during the day as a dress designer and pageant trainer. His Superman persona comes to life after work.
People in Calamba, south of Manila, refer to him as the "village superman." Children play with him when they see him in the streets.
"It's ridiculous when you look at it, but it's a source of happiness for the children. They don't see, or they forget, the problems facing our world," said resident Filipe Rabanan.
Others said he teaches children good values as well as entertaining them.
"If the children are happy, then I'm happy as well. The children are enjoying it," said Boyet Mamino.
Chavez says doing good deeds is what makes a hero -- a lesson worth teaching children.
"We should show them that even if you're just a regular father or mother, anybody can become a superhero," he said.
"Doing good to someone, to your neighborhood or to your social life, that makes you a superhero."
(Writing by Peter Blaza; Editing by Elaine Lies and Robert Birsel)
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.