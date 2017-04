Two-year-old Zianne Angierein, or Zeexhie, can hold her balance on her father's hand, lift her legs in the air and do a "Superman" pose, with both of her arms stretched out. The toddler has become an internet sensation in the Philippines through online videos of her cheerleading stunts.

Her parents Renier Garcia and Angel Guerrero, who were cheerleaders when they were in university and high school, said they began teaching her the moves before she turned one and she quickly picked them up.