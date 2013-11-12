Following is a list of some of the assistance offered to the Philippines from around the world after a devastating typhoon hit the center of the country last weekend.

- THE INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT MOVEMENT is appealing for 87 million Swiss francs ($94.6 million) to provide 100,000 families with food, water, shelter and other essential relief for 18 months.

- AUSTRALIA announced a A$10 million ($9.3 million) package and will provide medical personnel and items such as tarpaulins, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, water containers and hygiene kits.

- U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos, who is travelling to the Philippines, released $25 million for aid relief on Monday from the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund.

- BRITAIN will send a warship with equipment to make drinking water from seawater as well as a military transport aircraft to provide temporary shelters, water, plastic sheeting and household items. It has pledged a 15 million pound ($24 million) package and said that the government will match the first 5 million pounds of public donations.

- NEW ZEALAND will give NZ$2.15 million ($1.7 million) in aid.

- JAPAN will give $10 million in aid, including goods such as tents and blankets. A 25-strong emergency medical relief team has already been dispatched.

- SOUTH KOREA will provide financial aid worth $5 million and send a 40-member disaster relief team. The Korea Red Cross is giving financial aid worth $100,000 and will start a nationwide donation campaign aiming to raise 10 billion won ($9.32 million).

- INDONESIA will send aircraft and logistical aid, including personnel, drinking water, food, generators, antibiotics and other medication.

- The UAE will give $10 million to provide support and humanitarian assistance.

- The UNITED STATES is providing $20 million in immediate humanitarian assistance and has sent a team of about 90 Marines and sailors, part of a first wave of promised U.S. military assistance. An aircraft carrier and four other Navy ships set sail for the Philippines from Hong Kong on Tuesday.

- The U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID) is sending emergency shelter and hygiene materials along with 55 tons of emergency food to feed 20,000 children and 15,000 adults for up to five days. The U.S. EMBASSY is sending $100,000 for water and sanitation support.

- The EUROPEAN COMMISSION said it would provide eight million euros ($11 million) to help worst-affected areas.

- The CHINESE government is providing $100,000 and the Chinese Red Cross a further $100,000.

- THE VATICAN pledged 3 million euros ($4 million), adding to $150,000 given by the Pope and 100,000 euros ($134,000) by the Catholic charity Caritas.

- THE INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE, a U.S.-based aid agency, will dispatch an emergency team and has launched a $10 million appeal for aid.

- MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES is strengthening its teams with an additional 30 people, including medical personnel, logisticians and psychologists. MSF is also sending 200 tonnes of medical and relief items.

- THE U.N. CHILDREN'S FUND (UNICEF) is airlifting $1.3 million worth of supplies, including water purification tablets, soap, medical kits, tarpaulins, and micro nutrient supplements.

- THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME is airlifting 44 tons of high-energy biscuits, enough to feed 132,000 people for a day, as well as emergency supplies and communications equipment.

- The U.N. REFUGEE AGENCY is organizing an emergency airlift to send aid and supplies.

- THE WORLD BANK said it is considering increasing cash grants for the poor in the Philippines and removing conditions place on them.

(Writing by Laura Philomin; Editing by Nick Macfie and David Brunnstrom)