AMSTERDAM When Philips Electronics (PHG.AS) reports earnings on Monday, investors, who expect another weak quarter, will focus on plans for cutting costs and its TV deal, given the backdrop of economic uncertainty and weak consumer demand.

Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, Europe's largest consumer electronics producer and a top-three maker of hospital equipment -- has been hammered by rising raw material costs, sagging consumer confidence, sluggish construction markets and government budget cuts in the healthcare sector.

Since Frans van Houten took the top job in April, its shares have fallen 36 percent and the Dutch company has issued two profit warnings, slashing long-term growth targets.

Philips has been struggling to compete with lower-cost Asian makers of consumer electronics, while tepid consumer confidence and weak economic growth in Europe and the U.S. have hit demand for products ranging from televisions to electric toothbrushes, as well as its street and home lighting systems.

A restructuring specialist who had worked at Philips previously, van Houten has moved fast to stop the rot, but not fast enough to satisfy some investors.

While he has announced a deal to hive off 70 percent of the laggard TV business with an option to sell out, investors want clarity on how soon the deal will close.

Van Houten has also kicked off a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) share buyback program, took a 1.4 billion impairment and launched an 800 million cost-cutting plan.

On Monday, Philips was expected to report third-quarter net profit of 53.8 million euros, down 90 percent according to a Reuters-commissioned poll. Sales were seen down 14 percent at 5.34 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax and amortization were seen nearly halving to 334 million euros.

Restructuring and higher raw material costs, particularly in the lighting division, as well as losses at the TV unit were expected to weigh on the results.

COST CUTS & DRIVING GROWTH

Philips last month increased its cost savings program, which will run through 2013, to 800 million euros from 500 million. Investors will want more detail about where and when those cuts will be made, because of the effect on next year's performance.

"While our 2013 forecasts are consistent with targets, the earnings trajectory through 2012 will depend significantly on the phasing of these savings next year," Deutsche Bank analyst Martin Wilkie said in a research note.

When Van Houten took the helm, he promised a review of 400 business units and a dramatic overhaul to lift profit growth.

"The future of Philips has to be based around successful innovation," van Houten said at a capital markets day on September 13. Philips, considered a leading innovator for many years, has failed to grab attention with its products more recently.

Investors will also want an update on the final sale of 70 percent of the TV business to Hong Kong-based TPV (0903.HK), announced in April, and confirmation it is still expected to close by the year-end, given the worsening TV market and volatility in financial markets which can scupper deals.

Philips's TV unit went from being a global leader to a thorn in the side, notching up losses of almost a billion euros since the beginning of 2007 as it struggled to compete with lower-cost Asian rivals LG Electronics (066570.KS) and Samsung (005930.KS).

($1 = 0.730 euro)

