Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in U.S.
Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
AMSTERDAM Philips Electronics said it shut down one of its servers on Monday because of a possible cyber attack and that it was investigating the nature and extent of the information that might have been accessed.
Philips spokesman Steve Klink couldn't confirm whether any personal customer information or sensitive company data were put at risk.
"It isn't prudent to make any statements until we've gotten to the bottom of this and completed the investigation," said Klink.
The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare group issued a short statement on its website on Tuesday stating that some of its small websites used for marketing might have been hacked on Monday. Philips said within an hour of becoming aware of the event, the compromised server was shut down.
TOKYO S&P Global Inc said in a report on Friday it could cut its rating of Toshiba Corp credit by several notches should the Japanese firm receive financial support that includes debt restructuring, sending Toshiba stock down 9 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision on Thursday of his company serving as a bulwark against rising isolationism, writing in a letter to users that the company's platform could be the "social infrastructure" for the globe.