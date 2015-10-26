Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for $3.3 billion
TOKYO Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about $3.3 billion.
AMSTERDAM Philips (PHG.AS) said on Monday the sale of its $3.3-billion Lumileds business to Go Scale Capital was uncertain, due to U.S. government concerns.
Philips had announced in March an agreement to sell a stake of 80.1 percent in the business to Go Scale Capital, an investment fund of Asian private equity firms. But the Dutch company said on Monday the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had expressed "certain unforeseen concerns" about the deal.
"Philips and Go Scale Capital will continue to engage with CFIUS and will take all reasonable steps to address its concerns, but given these, the closing of the transaction is uncertain," Philips said.
Lumileds comprises Philips' automotive lighting business and its LED components business. GSR Ventures, Oak Investment Partners, Asia Pacific Resource Development, and Nanchang Industrial Group all participate in Go Scale.
BRUSSELS U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its $6.4 billion bid for aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace , two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.