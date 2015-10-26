The logo of Philips is seen at the company's entrance in Brussels September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM Dutch healthcare systems and lighting group Philips (PHG.AS) warned on Monday that the planned sale of its Lumileds division, valued at $3.3 billion, is in doubt due to U.S. national security concerns.

Reporting a swing to a third-quarter net profit, the company said the disposal to a consortium of mostly Chinese investors, agreed in March, had run into unexpected opposition from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Philips is selling Lumileds as a prelude to the spinoff next year of its entire lighting arm, the world's largest maker of lights, which is seen as having little overlap with Philips' main healthcare systems business.

CFIUS, which reviews deals when a foreign company buys a U.S. firm, has oversight of Lumileds' subsidiary in San Jose, California.

Most of Lumileds' sales and profits come from its automotive lights business, but it also develops LEDs in San Jose and owns a portfolio of lighting patents.

CFIUS looks closely at foreign purchases of U.S. technology companies, and Chinese buyers have been given heightened scrutiny in recent years. Investors in the would-be buyer, Go Scale Capital, include GSR Capital, Nanchang Industrial Group and Asia Pacific Resource Development, all based in China.

Philips' Chief Executive Frans van Houten told Reuters by telephone that he was bound not to discuss the nature of the CFIUS objection, which he said was "for us, totally unexpected."

The objection was "unexpected given the nature of the business we are in: after all we make simple LEDs for lighting applications, that's it," he said.

Van Houten said the company was trying to assuage the panel's concerns and he still expected the deal ultimately would go through.

Philips' shares, which have fallen more than 2 percent this year, underperforming the Dutch benchmark AEX index .AEX by more than 10 percent amid lackluster growth and higher than hoped restructuring costs, were down 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade in Amsterdam.

Philips reported that third-quarter earnings swung to a net profit of 324 million euros, from a loss of 103 million in the same period a year earlier, on sales up 2 percent to 5.80 billion euros. In the third quarter of 2014 Philips booked losses related to the temporary closure of a factory in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected net profit of 191 million euros and sales of 5.80 billion.

Philips repeated its full-year guidance for an improved operating profit in 2015. Van Houten forecast sales would rise between 2 and 3 percent in 2016, slightly slower than the company's projection for growth this year.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Susan Fenton)