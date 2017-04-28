A Phillips 66 gas pump is seen at a station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of a petroleum coking venture.

The company also gained from a rise in refining margins, which helped mitigate the impact of higher costs and a fall in volumes, caused by heavy maintenance activity.

Excluding one-time items, loss in Phillips 66's refining business narrowed to $2 million in the first quarter, from $95 million, a year ago.

Realized margins improved to $8.55 per barrel in the first quarter from $6.47 in the fourth.

Robust demand for refined products and declining inventories are offering a glimmer of hope to refiners, whose margins fell sharply in 2016 due to a glut of gasoline and diesel.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N), the biggest among U.S. oil refiners, also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as sales in its refining business surged 40 percent.

Phillips 66's consolidated earnings rose to $535 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter, from $385 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)