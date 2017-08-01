Refiner Phillips 66 quarterly profit beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017.

(Reuters) - U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit helped by strength in its chemicals and refining units.

The company said earnings from its refining business, its biggest income generator, rose more than 50 percent to $224 million in the second quarter due to higher volumes and lower costs.

Phillips 66, which also stores and transports fuels, said earnings from its chemicals business rose to $196 million from $190 million helped by higher volumes and improved margins.

Consolidated earnings rose to $550 million, or $1.06 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $496 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Phillips 66 earned $569 million or $1.09 per share. That was higher than analysts' expectation of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.