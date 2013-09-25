Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
Phillips Pet Food & Supplies is in talks to sell the distribution company to potential buyers in a deal that could be worth nearly $600 million, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Founded in 1938, the family-owned and operated business has hired Harris Williams to seek buyers in a process that has recently kicked off, two of the sources said.
Phillips Pet Supply and Harris Williams could not be reached for comment.
The Easton, Pennsylvania-based company has about $60 million in annual earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization, one of the sources said, and is looking for a sale price of around 10 times annual earnings.
Phillips Pet's customers include pet stores, feed and farm stores, groomers, veterinarians and humane organizations across the United States.
The company has recently made a number of acquisitions, including competitor Royal Pet Supplies and other distributors, helping it to expand into the West Coast.
Total U.S. expenditure on pets has grown dramatically over the last few years to $55.3 billion in 2012 despite a slow economy, according to the American Pet Products Association.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.