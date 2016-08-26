Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Phillips 66 has decided to delay a planned maintenance on a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) that was scheduled for Friday at its 146,000 barrel-per-day Borger, Texas, refinery, a filing with the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality said.
"Phillips 66 will submit a new planned maintenance emission event in conjunction for the Sneed Booster SRU shutdown and startup," the filing said.
A sulfur recovery unit extracts sulfur from hydrogen sulfide that has been removed from motor fuel feedstocks in compliance with U.S. environmental rules. An SRU outage can force a cut in production to prevent excess amounts of hydrogen sulfide in motor fuels.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.