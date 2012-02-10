Adam Pretty of Australia, a Getty Images photographer, has won the second prize Sports Stories with the 'World Swimming Championships' series. Picture shows divers practicing during the 14th FINA World Championships at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Pretty/Getty Images/Handout

Ray McManus of Ireland, a photographer working for Sportsfile, has won the second prize Sports Singles with this action picture from a rugby match between Old Belvedere and Blackrock played in heavy rain in Dublin, Ireland, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ray McManus/Sportsfile/Handout

Niclas Hammerstrom of Sweden, a photographer working for Aftonbladet, has won the second prize Spot News Stories with the series 'Utoya'.Trying to avoid the killers bullets, many people jumped into the cold water in Utoya, Norway, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Niclas Hammerstrom/Aftonbladet/Handout

Yuri Kozyrev of Russia, a Noor Images photographer working for Time, has won the first prize Spot News Singles with this picture of rebels in Ras Lanuf, Libya, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Kozyrev/Noor Images/Handout

Ton Koene of the Netherlands has won the second prize Portraits Stories with the series 'Recruits at police training center'. New Afghan police recruits at the German police training centre in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ton Koene/Handout

Laerke Posselt of Denmark has won the first Prize Portraits Singles with this picture of Iranian-born Danish actress Mellica Mehraban, in Copenhagen, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Laerke Posselt/Handout

Yasuyoshi Chiba of Japan, a photographer working for Agence France-Presse, has won the first prize People in the News Stories with the 'Aftermath of the tsunami' series. Chieko Matsukawa shows her daughter's graduation certificate as she finds it in the debris in Higashimatsushima city, Miyagi prefecture, Japan April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yasuyoshi Chiba/Agence France-Presse/Handout

Tomasz Lazar of Poland has won the second prize People in the News Singles with this picture of an arrest of protesters during a demonstration against police tactics and income inequality in Harlem, New York City, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tomasz Lazar/Handout

Brent Stirton of South Africa, a Getty Images photographer working for National Geographic magazine, has won first prize Nature Stories for the 'Rhino Wars' series. REUTERS/Brent Stirton/Getty Images/Handout

Jenny E. Ross of the U.S. has won the first prize Nature Singles with this picture of a male polar bear climbing precariously on the face of a cliff above the ocean at Ostrova Oranskie in northern Novaya Zemlya, Russia June 30, 2011, attempting to feed on seabird eggs. REUTERS/Jenny E. Ross/Handout

Paolo Pellegrin of Italy, a Magnum Photos photographer working for Zeit Magazin, has won the second prize General News Stories with the 'Tsunami aftermath' series. REUTERS/Paolo Pellegrin/Magnum Photos/Handout

Alex Majoli of Italy, a Magnum Photos photographer working for Newsweek, has won the first prize General News Singles with this picture of protesters crying, chanting and screaming in Tahrir Square after listening to the speech in which Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak said he would not give up power in Cairo, Egypt, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Majoli/Magnum Photos/Handout

Alejandro Kirchuk of Argentina has won the first prize Daily Life Stories, with the series 'Never Let You Go'. Marcos leads Monica from their room to the living room. REUTERS/Alejandro Kirchuk/Handout

Damir Sagolj of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a Reuters photographer based in Thailand, has won the first prize Daily Life Singles with this photograph of a picture of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, decorating a building in the capital Pyongyang October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Stephanie Sinclair of the U.S., a VII Photo Agency photographer working for National Geographic magazine, has won the first prize Contemporary Issues Stories with the series 'Child brides: Too young to wed'. Tahani (in pink), who married her husband Majed when she was 6 and he was 25, poses for this portrait with former classmate Ghada, also a child bride, outside their mountain home in Hajjah Hajjah, Yemen, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stephanie Sinclair /VII Photo Agency/Handout

Brent Stirton of South Africa, a Getty Images photographer working for Kiev Independent, has won the first prize Contemporary Issues Singles with this picture of Maria, a drug addict and sex worker, in between clients in a room she rents in Kryvyi Rig, Ukraine August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brent Stirton/Getty Images/Handout

Rob Hornstra of the Netherlands has won the first prize Arts and Entertainment Stories with the series 'The Sochi Project: Sochi Singers'. Marika Bajur sings 'Kuriu' in the restaurant Eurasia. REUTERS/Rob Hornstra/The Sochi Project/Handout

Vincent Boisot of France, a Riva Press photographer working for Le Figaro Magazine, has won the second prize Arts and Entertainment Singles with this picture of a model posing in front of tailor stalls in the center of Dakar, Senegal, July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Boisot/Riva Press/Handout

Samuel Aranda of Spain, a photographer working for The New York Times, has won the World Press Photo of the Year 2011 with this picture of a woman holding a wounded relative during protests against president Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Samuel Aranda/Corbis/The New York Times/Handout

AMSTERDAM A portrait of a veiled woman cradling a wounded relative in her arms, taken in Yemen by Spanish photographer Samuel Aranda for The New York Times, won the top World Press Photo prize Friday.

The photograph captured a moment in the conflict in Yemen, when demonstrators against outgoing president Ali Abdullah Saleh used a mosque in Sanaa as a field hospital to treat the wounded. But judges said it also spoke more broadly for the Arab Spring.

"The winning photo shows a poignant, compassionate moment, the human consequence of an enormous event, an event that is still going on," Aidan Sullivan, chair of the jury, said of Aranda's photograph, which won World Press Photo of the Year 2011.

"We might never know who this woman is, cradling an injured relative, but together they become a living image of the courage of ordinary people that helped create an important chapter in the history of the Middle East."

Reuters photographer Damir Sagolj won first prize in the Daily Life Singles category with his photograph of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung on a wall in Pyongyang.

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Myra MacDonald)