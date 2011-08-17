Shares of semiconductor gear maker Photronics Inc (PLAB.O) rose more than a quarter on Wednesday morning, after the company posted market-beating quarterly results on strong demand for its high-end products.

The company, which is gaining share against Japanese competitors in the high end of its photomasks business -- used in making chips and flat-panel displays -- will continue to outpace the industry, DA Davidson & Co analyst Thomas Diffely said.

He sees Photronics' success in the high-end photomasks mitigating the softness in the flat panel business.

The company forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 14-18 cents per share, on revenue of $125-$130 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $130.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analyst Diffely said Photronics could be conservative in its forecast as "photomasks have hard visibility of only 3-4 weeks."

Shares of the company were trading at $7.16 at midday on Nasdaq, after touching a high of $7.20. More than 2 million shares changed hands by 1220 ET, nearly double their daily average volume.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)