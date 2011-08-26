CAPE TOWN South African retailer Pick n Pay (PIKJ.J) will use the A$215 million ($225 million) proceeds from the sale of its Australian unit to help roll-out distribution centers as it gears up to fend off competition from Wal-Mart (WMT.N), its chairman said on Friday.

Australia's Federal Court dismissed on Thursday an attempt by the competition regulator to prevent wholesaler Metcash (MTS.AX) from buying the Franklins chain of supermarkets in Australia from Pick n Pay.

"We have a huge program that's going down in South Africa with all these distribution centers we are building, putting new point-of-sale into the business, we've just launched our smart card, all of which takes a lot of cash," Gareth Ackerman told Reuters in an interview at the company's Cape Town head office.

Ackerman said the goal for family-run Pick n Pay was to have five new central distributions centers operational by 2014, with one already operational and another to open early next year.

South Africa's dominant grocers Pick n Pay, Shoprite (SHPJ.J) and Spar (SPPJ.J) are facing tough competition from the world's biggest retailer, which took a 51 percent stake in Massmart (MSMJ.J) and has set out an aggressive price and margin strategy to grab market share in Africa's largest economy.

Profits are also tight as cash-strapped consumers look to get the most value for their money, hitting the company's gross profit margin.

Pick n Pay's gross profit margin deteriorated to 2.7 percent from 3.3 percent in the year to end-February.

Ackerman said they were keen to maintain and grow their margins and were targeting a 2 percent sales increase over the next couple of years.

"We've said that we see about two percent of sales that we can take, improve in efficiency over the next couple of years and that's what we busy driving toward," he said.

Ackerman said he did not foresee further job cuts, although labor flexibility was a key issue as the company continued negotiations with 3,000 staffers facing the chop.

"This issue is not about job cut saving, the issue is about flexibility of labor and we very firm of that, but we have a goal to get our labor bill down by about 1 percent over the next year or so, which I think is absolutely do-able and feasible," Ackerman said.

Shares in the company fell 1.18 percent to 36.96 rand by 1340 GMT, underperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the JSE Top-40 blue chip index .JTOPI ($1 = 0.956 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)