MOSCOW PIK Group (PIKK.MM), one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Tuesday it swung to a net loss in the first half year due to high interest expenses.

The company, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said net loss in the January through June period totaled 900 million roubles ($29.43 million) after a net profit of 3.2 billion roubles in the first half of last year.

The result is broadly in line with analysts' expectations.

PIK said its interest expenses grew but so did its debt, the latter reaching 43.2 billion roubles at the end of the first half.

Its total revenue fell by a third to 15 billion roubles due to slower project completions, related to the company's construction schedule.

PIK plans to transfer the bulk of housing to customers in the second half.

"The second half of the year will see building revenues as new buildings are completed and the transfer of apartments to customers gathers pace," the company said in a statement.

It also reiterated full-year guidance on new sales to customers within the range of 600,000-650,000 square meters with corresponding total cash collections of 62-67 billion roubles.

The company, which specializes in low cost housing, also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 1.8 billion roubles from 5.5 billion roubles the year earlier.

(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)