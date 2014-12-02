Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
NEW YORK The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in November, totaling $9.5 billion, compared with $27.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Tuesday.
As of the end of November, the Pimco Total Return Fund assets were $162.8 billion and the fund remains the largest actively managed bond fund in the world.
The Pimco Total Return fund posted net after-fee returns of 1 pct, exceeding its benchmark by 0.29 pct for November.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.