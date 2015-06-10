NEW YORK Pimco expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates later this summer, most likely in September, which could be the start of a multiyear normalization process, the firm's chief investment officer of U.S. core strategies said on Wednesday.

"While the process will likely be slow compared to past rate hike cycles, if the Fed manages to stabilize inflation at its target of 2 percent, then the central bank should get to the neutral policy rate of 2 percent–2.5 percent within a couple of years," Scott Mather said in a report. The neutral rate is the point at which the rate is neither stimulative nor contractionary.

Mather, one of three co-managers of the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund with $107.3 billion in assets, the second-largest bond fund in the world, said, "extraordinary policy response of the past few years could result in more inflation than expected."

Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, which oversees $1.59 trillion as of March 31, said it sees value in inflation-linked bonds, which are mispriced given the firm's view that inflation will be back to target levels "relatively quickly" and "may even exceed them for a few years."

Pimco reported on its website on Tuesday that the firm slashed its holdings of U.S. government-related debt in the Pimco Total Return Fund by almost two-thirds in May from the prior month, as it braces for the Fed to hike interest rates.

Pacific Investment Management Co, known as Pimco, a unit of Germany's Allianz SE, said the Total Return Fund's holdings of U.S. government-related debt fell to 8.5 percent in May, down from 23.4 percent in April.

The Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost its crown as the world's biggest bond fund in April to the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund, held as much as 35.3 percent of U.S. government-related holdings in February.

Pimco's global fixed-income CIO, Andrew Balls, said financial markets could be taken by surprise by higher U.S. interest rates in the future, noting investors had priced in the prospect of relatively low interest rates.

Overall, Mather said: "Returns are likely to be lower, and the conventional ways of coping with rising interest rates, including buying equities and credit securities, may not serve as well in the more volatile environment. With U.S. rates rising and the normalization process underway, successful investing

is going to require more discretion and skill."

(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)