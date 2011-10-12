LONDON The euro zone won't disintegrate, governments will recapitalize the big lenders, and the European Central Bank will have to act as a stabilization fund, the head of equities at Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) told Reuters.

A break-up of the single currency was an unlikely "left tail event," said Neel Kashkari, head of global equities at PIMCO.

"Our base-case scenario is extreme volatility. A lot can go wrong, but not a disintegration of the EU, although we accept it is not impossible," he said in an interview at PIMCO's office close to London's West End shopping district.

"I personally think the ECB will end up putting a lot more sovereign debt on its balance sheet. Not because it wants to, but because it has no choice. Whether they expand the EFSF or not, the ECB is the back-up ... They hate it, but that is what they are, just like the Federal Reserve was in the U.S."

A veteran of managing assets in times of boom and bust, Kashkari joined PIMCO in 2009 from the United States Treasury Department, where he started in 2006 as adviser to Treasury Secretary and former Goldman Sachs chief Henry Paulson.

Later he became Assistant Secretary to the Treasury and helped oversee the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), a U.S. structure for acquiring distressed financial assets that some analysts say Europe should replicate to shore up its fragile banking system.

The 38-year old has grown PIMCO's fledgling active equities business to around $4.5 billion from scratch since April 2010, and expects it could well grow to $100 billion over a decade, although it is likely to remain a small part of the group's overall business, he said.

"By that time, the fixed income side will probably be $2 trillion," he said.

PIMCO, owned but largely autonomous from German insurer Allianz, is best known for running the world's largest bond fund and currently has around $1.3 trillion of assets under management.

Its foray into stocks has led to murmurs of dissent from some of its oldest investors, who fear an equities push is incompatible with their aims.

"Some clients have said, 'PIMCO... we've known you for 20 years; don't do anything that is going to harm your fixed income investor,'" he said.

The native of Ohio said it was important to be an advocate of unconstrained strategies, rather than keeping favor with clients content to "tick style boxes" or hug benchmarks.

"We know that what we are doing now, not all clients are ready for ... I would tell you that PIMCO is happy to skate in front of the puck, in front of the industry, if we believe it is the right thing to do, and let the industry catch up with us."

The equity business also has some high-level support from within PIMCO, particularly from co-chief investment officers Bill Gross and Mohamed El-Erian.

But he acknowledges now is a tricky time to convince the skeptics, as running a global equities portfolio is even more of a challenge in volatile markets.

"Volatility is here to stay; it's part of the new normal," he said, adding that those prepared to tolerate short-term bumps with a long horizon bet on stocks were likely to see a decent return eventually.

The PIMCO strategy is to focus on picking specific companies around the world, largely ignoring benchmarks that allocate according to industrial sector or region.

Favored stocks include software giant Microsoft, largely on account of a relatively cheap valuation, high dividend yield and good cash flow prospects.

"Do we expect it to turn into Google or Apple? No. But even if it keeps doing what it's doing, it's a stable healthy business offering healthy returns," Kashkari said.

"And there is the chance that one of the new products actually hits and exceeds expectations because they are so low."

Also on his list of favorites is Russia's Sberbank, well placed, he said, to penetrate the under-developed retail banking market in its home country.

"In a lot of countries we end up liking the national champions ... whether in Brazil, Russia, or South Africa. They can hold their share and hopefully take share, too," he said.

Fewer of PIMCO's top picks are in Europe these days, despite his confidence that financial catastrophe would be averted.

"The truth is, we are finding many more opportunities across the world where there is an upside without the big downside exposure," he said.

(Editing by Will Waterman)