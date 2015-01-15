The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, ended December with an increase in U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped all its holdings of developed countries' foreign currencies-denominated government bonds.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had 43.19 percent exposure in U.S. government-related securities in December, up from 37 percent the previous month, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm's website.

U.S. government-related securities may include nominal and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate securities, and interest rate swaps.

Pimco reported last week that its flagship Total Return Fund posted a 20th straight month of outflows in December. Pimco reported outflows of $19.4 billion for the month for that fund.

The fund's assets were $143.4 billion at the end of December, less than half the peak of nearly $293 billion hit in 2013.

The Pimco Total Return Fund slashed its holdings in non-U.S. developed debt to 0.07 percent in December from 6 percent in November and 12 percent at the end of October. While it marginally increased its exposure in U.S. credit to 13.56 percent in December.

The fund also increased its exposure in mortgages, its second biggest holdings next to U.S. government-related bonds, to 25.43 percent in December from 23 percent in November.

In December, the fund's exposure in emerging markets rose to 17.67 percent from 16 percent in the earlier month, Pimco said.

Management turmoil at Pimco spooked many investors last year, with then Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian leaving amid reports of acrimony with firm co-founder Bill Gross.

In September, Gross himself shocked markets by leaving Pimco for smaller rival Janus Capital (JNS.N), which prompted a spike in outflows.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)