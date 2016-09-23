A booth of Lufax is seen during an exhibition in Beijing, China, August 4, 2016. Picture taken August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG Chinese lending platform Lufax, backed by Ping An Insurance (2318.HK)(601318.SS), is in talks with four investment banks to lead its planned Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the plans told Reuters.

CITIC Securities (600030.SS) (6030.HK), Citigroup (C.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) have started preparatory work for the planned IPO of Lufax, although no formal mandate has been awarded added the people, who declined to be named as the information is not public.

Lufax's planned IPO next year would make it the first P2P platform to list in Hong Kong and test investors' appetite for a new breed of companies that are threatening to disrupt the traditional financial industry.

The timing and size of the IPO is still undetermined, but the four bank are likely to land the all important sponsor role on the deal, they added.

The company was valued at $18.5 billion when it raised $1.2 billion from a group of investors in January.

Lufax and Ping An declined to comment.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan also declined to comment. CITIC CLSA, the Hong Kong investment banking unit of CITIC Securities, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Morgan Stanley did not offer an immediate response.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported the IPO could raise $5 billion, while Ping An's CFO said in August the IPO could happen in 2017.

