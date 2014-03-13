Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
HONG KONG Ping An, China's second largest insurer by market value, posted a 40.4 percent rise in annual earnings, as investment income surged on the back of a recovery in China's stock market.
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (601318.SS) (2318.HK) made a net profit of 28.15 billion yuan ($4.58 billion) in the year ended December 31. That was less than the 29.4 billion yuan analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.