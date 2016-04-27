Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF.N) appointed Mondelez International Inc's (MDLZ.O) executive Mark Clouse as its chief executive officer.

Clouse, who will take on the role on May 23, is currently the chief commercial officer at Mondelez.

He will replace Bob Gamgort who will leave the company at the end of this month, Pinnacle said.

Pinnacle also reaffirmed its $2.08-$2.13 adjusted earnings per share forecast for 2016.

