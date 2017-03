A 12-inch pipeline exploded in Rusk County, Texas, on Tuesday, news website KSLA.com said.

According to the Texas Railroad Commission, the majority of the pipelines in the area carry natural gas, the report said, adding the scene was about 12 miles (19 km) southeast of Henderson.

The report did not specify the details of the pipeline or the extent of the explosion.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)