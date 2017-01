NEW YORK The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waived certain requirements for gasoline in the Atlanta and Nashville areas Wednesday after a disruption on Colonial Pipeline in Alabama.

The EPA issued an emergency fuel waiver of a federal standard requiring 7.8 psi Reid Vapor Pressure, in a response to a disruption in the supply of low-volatility fuel, according to a statement from an agency spokesperson on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)