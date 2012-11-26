NEW YORK Enbridge Inc's Midwest pipeline, which spilled 900 barrels of oil in Mokena, Illinois, last week, remains shut after the company discovered a hole in a 20-inch (0.51 meter) pipeline, the Mokena fire department said on Monday.

The company is cleaning up the leak, according to Mokena fire chief Howard Stephens.

Enbridge last week said that the spill forced the temporary shutdown of its Line 14 pipeline, which carries 318,000 barrels-per-day of oil from Superior, Wisconsin, to Mokena, but the line was restarted the same day.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)