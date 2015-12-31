HOUSTON Spectra Energy Corp SE.N shut its Platte Pipeline that carries crude oil from Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, as a precaution due to flooding on the Mississippi River, the company said.

Spectra said in an email it will restart the pipeline as receding floodwaters permit.

The 932-mile Platte Pipeline transports up to 164,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Casper, Wyoming, to Guernsey and 145,000 bpd from Guernsey to Wood River.

The pipeline is the second crude system delivering into Wood River to shut as a result of flooding following severe weather throughout parts of the Midwest. Phillips 66 (PSX.N) operates a 306,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Wood River.

On Tuesday, Enbridge confirmed its 200,000-barrel-per-day Ozark pipeline, which runs from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Wood River, shut due to the flooding.

