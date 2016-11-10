AltaGas to buy WGL Holdings for about C$8.4 billion
Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
MILAN Italian high-end briefcase maker Piquadro (PQ.MI) said on Thursday it would buy an 80 percent majority stake in Tuscan leather goods maker The Bridge for 3.2 million euros ($3.46 million).
($1 = 0.9177 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
FRANKFURT German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organize a stock market listing of its healthcare business, which could be valued at up to 37 billion euros ($40 billion) including debt, three people close to the matter said.
NEW YORK/MONTREAL A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.