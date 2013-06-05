A mechanic pushes a trolley of Pirellis tyres in the paddock ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MILAN Italy's Malacalza Investimenti said on Wednesday it had acquired a 6.98 percent stake in tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI at a price of 7.8 euros per shares.

In a statement, the company, owned by the eponymous family, said it had bought the stake from investors in Pirelli's shareholder pact.

It said it had sold its stakes in two Pirelli interlocking holding companies, GPI SpA (30.94 percent) and Camfin CAMI.MI (12.37 percent), for 160 million euros ($209 million).

The stake in Camfin was sold at 0.80 euros per share.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)