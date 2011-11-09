MILAN Pirelli & C PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tire producer, is targeting near doubling in its profit margin by 2015 under a new business plan to increase its presence in premium products aimed at sportscars and upmarket vehicles.

Its target for an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) profit margin of more than 16 percent in 2015 compares to the 8.4 percent it reached in 2010, and is ahead of analysts expectations.

"The risk with the premium end is much less than on standard tires. The focus on high end in Europe has to be kept because Europe is the richest area for premium growth," Pirelli's chairman and CEO told investors in a presentation.

"Our focus is on working with European high-end car producers and on innovation and R&D. We are cutting all investments that are not related to quality or premium," Marco Tronchetti Provera said.

"We don't see any change or pressure on prices in rubber in the first quarter. There will be some months of positive effects if prices stay as they are."

The higher than expected targets pushed up Pirelli's shares as much as 3.7 percent before it gave up gains on a wider market fall to up 0.5 pct at 1037 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 auto index .SXAP was down 2.8 percent.

A Milan broker said the 2012 intermediate targets were higher than expected and that was the focus for the market.

"They are talking about 2012 where they should have some visibility. For 2014 you can have more doubts," he said.

There were worries this week from analysts that additional capacity from rivals such as Michelin (MICP.PA), Continental AG (CONG.DE) and Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NRE1V.HE) can put pressure on Pirelli margins.

A Milan analyst, who asked not to be named, said the guidance is rather ambitious adding she had expected an EBIT margin of 15 percent in 2015, higher than several other analysts who had talked of up to 12 percent.

"The guidance seems a bit challenging... all the same in the low part of the (guidance) range there would be a rather significant upside to present valuations. We remain positive on Pirelli," the analyst said.

In a slide presentation, the proportion of premium revenues is seen rising to 60 percent of the total in 2015 from 50 percent this year, the company said.

(Additional reporting by Rhys Jones, Naomi O'Leary in London, Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)