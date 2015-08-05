The Pirelli logo is pictured at their headquarters in Milan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People take an elevator outside the headquarters of China National Chemical Corporation in Beijing, February 4, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

MILAN State-owned ChemChina will close its acquisition of a stake in Pirelli PECI.MI from holding company Camfin on August 11, it said in a joint statement on Wednesday, clearing the way to a takeover bid for the world's fifth-largest tIre maker.

ChemChina and Camfin said the deal, which valued the Italian industrial group at more than 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion), had obtained all regulatory clearances.

Under the agreement announced in March, ChemChina will launch a mandatory public tender offer for the remaining Pirelli shares at 15 euros.

On Tuesday, Italian market regulator Consob said its saw no reason to oppose the bid price.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Jason Neely)